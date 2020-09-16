The Chief Financial Officer of Bam Bam Resources (NPEZD) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Financial Officer of Bam Bam Resources (NPEZD), Natasha Sever, bought shares of NPEZD for $25K.

This recent transaction increases Natasha Sever’s holding in the company by 174% to a total of $70.53K. In addition to Natasha Sever, 3 other NPEZD executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Bam Bam Resources has an average volume of . The company has a one-year high of $1.03 and a one-year low of $0.19.

Bam Bam Resources Corp, formerly KOPR Point Ventures Inc is a Canada based company engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and developing copper properties. Its project includes Majuba Hill located in the southwest of Winnemucca, Nevada.