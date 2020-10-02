The Chief Financial Officer of Auryn Resources is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chief Financial Officer of Auryn Resources (AUG), Stacy Jennifer Rowa, exercised options to sell 58,000 AUG shares for a total transaction value of $156.6K.

Following this transaction Stacy Jennifer Rowa’s holding in the company was decreased by 44% to a total of $115.6K. In addition to Stacy Jennifer Rowa, one other AUG executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Auryn Resources has an average volume of 311.16K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.59, reflecting a -18.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on Auryn Resources has been negative according to 19 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Auryn Resources, Inc. is an exploration company. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The firm holds interest in Committee Bay, Gibson MacQuoid and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.