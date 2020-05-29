The Chief Financial Officer of Allegiant Gold (AUXXF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Financial Officer of Allegiant Gold (AUXXF), Sean Mcgrath, bought shares of AUXXF for $4,800.

Following this transaction Sean Mcgrath’s holding in the company was increased by 7% to a total of $72K. In addition to Sean Mcgrath, 5 other AUXXF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Allegiant Gold has an average volume of 29.69K.

The insider sentiment on Allegiant Gold has been positive according to 41 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Allegiant Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and developement segmentof gold. Its projects include Bolo, Browns Canyon, Clanton Hills, Eastside, Four Metals, Goldfield West, Mogollon, Overland Pass, White Horse Flats, and White Horse North projects. The company was founded on September 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.