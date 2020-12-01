The Chief Financial Officer of Acerus Pharmaceuticals (ASPCF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Financial Officer of Acerus Pharmaceuticals (ASPCF), Robert Martin Motz, bought shares of ASPCF for $3,435.

Following this transaction Robert Martin Motz’s holding in the company was increased by 52% to a total of $10.03K. In addition to Robert Martin Motz, 5 other ASPCF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Acerus Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $493K and GAAP net loss of -$7,048,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $-167,000 and had a GAAP net loss of $4.61 million.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and distribution of women’s and men’s health products. It focuses on therapeutics for urology, hormone replacement therapy, and female dysfunction. Its products include Estrace, Natesto, Gynoflor, and Tefina. The company was founded by Bruce D. Brydon, Rolf K. Reininghaus, and Mark L. Thompson in October 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.