The Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary of Platinum Group Metals (PLG) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary of Platinum Group Metals (PLG), Frank R Hallam, sold shares of PLG for $108.7K.

Following Frank R Hallam’s last PLG Sell transaction on December 02, 2020, the stock climbed by 3.2%. In addition to Frank R Hallam, 4 other PLG executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $6.27 and a one-year low of $0.86.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $884.2K worth of PLG shares and purchased $2.5M worth of PLG shares. The insider sentiment on Platinum Group Metals has been neutral according to 29 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a mining company. It focuses on production of platinum and palladium. The company deals with waterberg project. Platinum Group was founded by R. Michael Jones on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.