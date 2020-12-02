The Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary of Platinum Group Metals is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary of Platinum Group Metals (PLG), Frank R Hallam, exercised options to sell 13,100 PLG shares for a total transaction value of $42.33K.

This recent transaction decreases Frank R Hallam’s holding in the company by 9% to a total of $63.73K.

PLG’s market cap is $174 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -26.00. The company has a one-year high of $2.98 and a one-year low of $0.86.

The insider sentiment on Platinum Group Metals has been neutral according to 20 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a mining company. It focuses on production of platinum and palladium. The company deals with waterberg project. Platinum Group was founded by R. Michael Jones on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.