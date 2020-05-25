The Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary of Contact Gold (CGOL) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary of Contact Gold (CGOL), John Eric Wenger, bought shares of CGOL for $42K.

Following this transaction John Eric Wenger’s holding in the company was increased by 135% to a total of $79.64K. This is Wenger’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:OS back in August 2019

Currently, Contact Gold has an average volume of 80.53K. The company has a one-year high of $1.00 and a one-year low of $0.

Contact Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of exploration properties. It holds interest in Pony Creek, South Carlin and Nevada Regional projects. The company was founded by Matthew Lennox-King, John Dorward Andrew, Andrew Farncomb, George Salamis, and Mark Wellings on May 26, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.