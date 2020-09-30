The Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary of Contact Gold (CGOL) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary of Contact Gold (CGOL), John Eric Wenger, bought shares of CGOL for $20K.

This recent transaction increases John Eric Wenger’s holding in the company by 16% to a total of $101.7K.

Currently, Contact Gold has an average volume of 321.15K.

Contact Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of exploration properties. It holds interest in Pony Creek, South Carlin and Nevada Regional projects. The company was founded by Matthew Lennox-King, John Dorward Andrew, Andrew Farncomb, George Salamis, and Mark Wellings on May 26, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.