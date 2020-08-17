The Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary of BeMetals (BMTLF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary of BeMetals (BMTLF), Kristen Reinertson, bought shares of BMTLF for $10K.

This recent transaction increases Kristen Reinertson’s holding in the company by 36% to a total of $32.49K. In addition to Kristen Reinertson, 8 other BMTLF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, BeMetals has an average volume of 63.17K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $93K worth of BMTLF shares and purchased $405K worth of BMTLF shares. The insider sentiment on BeMetals has been negative according to 29 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BeMetals Corp is engaged in the acquisition of quality exploration, development and production stage base metals projects. It holds interest in Pangeni Project.