The Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer of Versabank (VRRKF) is Buying Shares

On July 18, the Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer of Versabank (VRRKF), Robert Shawn Clarke, bought shares of VRRKF for $13.03K.

This recent transaction increases Robert Shawn Clarke’s holding in the company by 40% to a total of $34.1K. In addition to Robert Shawn Clarke, one other VRRKF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Versabank’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending April 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $14.49 million and quarterly net profit of $5.15 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.75 million and had a net profit of $4.9 million. The company has a one-year high of $5.86 and a one-year low of $3.93. Currently, Versabank has an average volume of .

The insider sentiment on Versabank has been positive according to 50 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on deposits and financing. The company was founded in June 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.