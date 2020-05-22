The Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accounting Office of LivaNova is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accounting Office of LivaNova (LIVN), Thad Allen Huston, exercised options to sell 750 LIVN shares for a total transaction value of $39.2K.

Following Thad Allen Huston’s last LIVN Sell transaction on April 01, 2020, the stock climbed by 11.0%. This recent transaction decreases Thad Allen Huston’s holding in the company by 4% to a total of $1.11 million.

The company has a one-year high of $87.45 and a one-year low of $33.40. Currently, LivaNova has an average volume of 539.30K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $73.00, reflecting a -28.5% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy LIVN with a $65.00 price target.

The insider sentiment on LivaNova has been negative according to 142 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of important therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular, Neuromodulation, and Others. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and advanced circulatory support products. The Neuromodulation segment designs and markets NM-based medical devices for the treatment of epilepsy, depression, and obstructive sleep apnea. The Other segment consists of company’s shared service expenses for finance, legal, human resources, information technology, and new ventures. Its products include VNS therapy system. oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, and cannulae. The company was founded on February 20, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.