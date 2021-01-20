The Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accounting Office of Kingsway Financial Services (KFS) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accounting Office of Kingsway Financial Services (KFS), Kent A Hansen, bought shares of KFS for $1,499.

This recent transaction increases Kent A Hansen’s holding in the company by 18% to a total of $9,530. In addition to Kent A Hansen, 17 other KFS executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

KFS’s market cap is $110 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -11.60. The company has a one-year high of $5.50 and a one-year low of $1.26. Currently, Kingsway Financial Services has an average volume of 16.92K.

The insider sentiment on Kingsway Financial Services has been positive according to 106 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers personal automobile insurance to drivers. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions. The Leased Real Estate segment leases a real property to a third party pursuant to a long-term triple net lease. The company was founded on September 19, 1989 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.