The Chief Exploration Officer of MAG Silver (MAG) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chief Exploration Officer of MAG Silver (MAG), Peter Megaw, sold shares of MAG for $390K.

Following Peter Megaw’s last MAG Sell transaction on June 03, 2020, the stock climbed by 8.5%. In addition to Peter Megaw, 5 other MAG executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $20.99 and a one-year low of $3.84. Currently, MAG Silver has an average volume of 663.69K. MAG’s market cap is $1.94 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -97.70.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.49, reflecting a -2.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on MAG Silver has been negative according to 40 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on silver projects located in the Mexican Silver Belt including Juanicipio and Cinco de Mayo in Mexico. The company was founded on April 21, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.