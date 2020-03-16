The Chief Executive Officer & Pres of Turtle Beach (HEAR) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer & Pres of Turtle Beach (HEAR), Juergen Stark, bought shares of HEAR for $61.73K.

This recent transaction increases Juergen Stark’s holding in the company by 8.65% to a total of $805.4K. In addition to Juergen Stark, one other HEAR executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $13.55 and a one-year low of $4.25. Currently, Turtle Beach has an average volume of 312.36K. HEAR’s market cap is $75.63M and the company has a P/E ratio of 4.48.

Starting in April 2019, HEAR received 28 Buy ratings in a row. Four different firms, including Maxim Group and Oppenheimer, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Turtle Beach Corp. engages in the development, commercialization, and marketing of audio peripherals. It operates through the Headset and HyperSound business segments. The Headset segment offers gaming headset solutions for video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, and mobile and tablet devices.