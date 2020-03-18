The Chief Executive Officer & Pres of SBA Communications (SBAC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Executive Officer & Pres of SBA Communications (SBAC), Jeffrey Stoops, sold shares of SBAC for $10.55M.

In addition to Jeffrey Stoops, 7 other SBAC executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on SBA Communications’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $514 million and quarterly net profit of $67.35 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $484 million and had a net profit of $57.15 million. The company has a one-year high of $309.85 and a one-year low of $190.51. Currently, SBA Communications has an average volume of 824.58K.

The insider sentiment on SBA Communications has been negative according to 56 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.