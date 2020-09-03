The Chief Executive Officer & Pres of GSE Systems (GVP) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Executive Officer & Pres of GSE Systems (GVP), Kyle Justin Loudermilk, bought shares of GVP for $51.7K.

This recent transaction increases Kyle Justin Loudermilk’s holding in the company by 11.08% to a total of $534K.

Currently, GSE Systems has an average volume of 55.61K. The company has a one-year high of $1.97 and a one-year low of $0.86.

Starting in November 2019, GVP received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

GSE Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of engineering, staffing, and simulation software to clients in the power and process industries. . It operates through the Performance Improvement Solutions; and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems delivered across the industries. The Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segment offers workforce solutions rendered by its senior reactor operations instructors, procedure writers, project managers, work management specialists, planners, and training material developers. The company was founded on March 30, 1994 and is headquartered in Sykesville, MD.