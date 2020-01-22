The Chief Executive Officer & Pres of Discovery (DISCA) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Executive Officer & Pres of Discovery (DISCA), David Zaslav, bought shares of DISCA for $54.88M.

Following this transaction David Zaslav’s holding in the company was increased by 542.95% to a total of $39.81 million. This is Zaslav’s first Buy trade following 5 Sell transactions.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $33.66 and a one-year low of $25.08. DISCA’s market cap is $17.04B and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.48.

Three different firms, including Barrington and Citigroup, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Discovery has been negative according to 70 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

David Zaslav’s trades have generated a -17.2% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Discovery, Inc. is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks, International Networks, Education and Other, and Corporate and Inter-segment Eliminations.