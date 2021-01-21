The Chief Executive Officer & Pres of Discovery (DISCA) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Executive Officer & Pres of Discovery (DISCA), David Zaslav, bought shares of DISCA for $39.97M.

Following this transaction David Zaslav’s holding in the company was increased by 205.14% to a total of $45.49 million. Following David Zaslav’s last DISCA Buy transaction on January 21, 2020, the stock climbed by 4.2%.

The company has a one-year high of $38.44 and a one-year low of $17.12. DISCA’s market cap is $17.76 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 17.80.

Seven different firms, including Barrington and Citigroup, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.17, reflecting a 6.3% upside.

The insider sentiment on Discovery has been negative according to 42 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Discovery, Inc. is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks, International Networks, Education and Other, and Corporate and Inter-segment Eliminations. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science. The International Networks segment consists of international television networks and websites. The Education and Other segment offers curriculum-based product and service offerings. The Corporate and Inter-segment Eliminations segment represents unallocated corporate amounts. The company was founded by John S. Hendricks in September 1982 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.