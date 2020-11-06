The Chief Executive Officer of Zymeworks (ZYME) is Selling Shares

On November 4, the Chief Executive Officer of Zymeworks (ZYME), Ali Tehrani, sold shares of ZYME for $136.6K.

Following Ali Tehrani’s last ZYME Sell transaction on April 07, 2020, the stock climbed by 6.5%. In addition to Ali Tehrani, one other ZYME executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Zymeworks’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $12.36 million and GAAP net loss of -$38,961,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.88 million and had a GAAP net loss of $29.08 million. The company has a one-year high of $52.75 and a one-year low of $20.33. Currently, Zymeworks has an average volume of 560.63K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $51.75, reflecting a -16.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on Zymeworks has been negative according to 22 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Zymeworks, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani, and Andrew S. Wright on September 8, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.