The Chief Executive Officer of Top Strike Resources (TPPRF) is Selling Shares

On July 18, the Chief Executive Officer of Top Strike Resources (TPPRF), David Gordon Mcgorman, sold shares of TPPRF for $6,496.

Currently, Top Strike Resources has an average volume of .

The insider sentiment on Top Strike Resources has been neutral according to 20 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Top Strike Resources Corp aims to provide capital to early-stage global cannabis initiatives.