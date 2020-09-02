The Chief Executive Officer of Top Strike Resources (TPPRF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of Top Strike Resources (TPPRF), David Gordon Mcgorman, bought shares of TPPRF for $2,000.

This is Mcgorman’s first Buy trade following 3 Sell transactions. Following this transaction David Gordon Mcgorman’s holding in the company was increased by 1% to a total of $165.5K.

The insider sentiment on Top Strike Resources has been negative according to 20 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Top Strike Resources Corp aims to provide capital to early-stage global cannabis initiatives.