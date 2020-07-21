The Chief Executive Officer of TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness (MOLOF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness (MOLOF), Joel Dumaresq, bought shares of MOLOF for $4,363.

This is Dumaresq’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:AWX back in October 2017 Following this transaction Joel Dumaresq’s holding in the company was increased by 2% to a total of $182.7K.

Based on TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending April 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $9,007 and GAAP net loss of -$610,766. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $0 and had a GAAP net loss of $192.6K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 813.11. Currently, TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness has an average volume of 25.78K.

