The Chief Executive Officer of SunOpta is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Executive Officer of SunOpta (STKL), Joseph Ennen, exercised options to sell 146,429 STKL shares for a total transaction value of $1.45M.

This recent transaction decreases Joseph Ennen’s holding in the company by 23% to a total of $7.95 million. Following Joseph Ennen’s last STKL Sell transaction on August 18, 2020, the stock climbed by 3.0%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on SunOpta’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $315 million and quarterly net profit of $89K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $296 million and had a GAAP net loss of $11.75 million. The company has a one-year high of $10.41 and a one-year low of $1.33. STKL’s market cap is $895 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -81.80.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SunOpta, Inc. engages in the sourcing, processing, and packaging of organic and non-genetically modified food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages. The Global Ingredients segment focuses on the procurement and sale of specialty and organic grains and seeds, raw material ingredients, value-added grain and cocoa-based ingredients, and organic commodities. The Plant-Based Foods and Beverages segment offers a full line of plant-based beverages and liquid and dry ingredients, as well as broths, teas and nutritional beverages. The Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segment offers quick frozen fruit for retail and bulk frozen fruit for food service, and custom fruit preparations for industrial use. The company was founded on November 13, 1973 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.