The Chief Executive Officer of Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMMCF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMMCF), Paul Malcolm Dykeman, bought shares of SMMCF for $130.5K.

Following Paul Malcolm Dykeman’s last SMMCF Buy transaction on March 19, 2020, the stock climbed by 5.7%.

Based on Summit Industrial Income REIT’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $46.82 million and quarterly net profit of $43.14 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $33.1 million and had a net profit of $108 million. The company has a one-year high of $11.01 and a one-year low of $5.01. Currently, Summit Industrial Income REIT has an average volume of .

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.21, reflecting a -100.0% downside. Four different firms, including BMO Capital and Desjardins, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Starting in November 2020, SMMCF received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Summit Industrial Income REIT has been positive according to 102 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Brampton, Canada.