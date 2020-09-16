The Chief Executive Officer of Schlumberger (SLB) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Executive Officer of Schlumberger (SLB), Olivier Le Peuch, bought shares of SLB for $448.9K.

This recent transaction increases Olivier Le Peuch’s holding in the company by 15% to a total of $3.46 million. This is Peuch’s first Buy trade following 3 Sell transactions.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $41.14 and a one-year low of $11.87. Currently, Schlumberger has an average volume of 10.61M.

Based on 16 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.73, reflecting a -23.9% downside. 11 different firms, including Barclays and Citigroup, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Starting in July 2020, SLB received 5 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Schlumberger has been positive according to 117 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Characterization, Drilling, Production, Cameron and Elimination and other. The Reservoir Characterization Group segment consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources. The Drilling Group segment includes the drilling and positioning of oil and gas wells such as bits and drilling tolls, drilling and measurement, land rigs and integrated drilling services. The Production Group segment provides technologies in the lifetime production of oil and gas reservoirs such as well services, completions, artificial lift, well intervention, water service, integrated production services and others. The Cameron Group segment consists of the pressure and flow control for drilling and intervention rigs, oil and gas wells and production facilities. The company was founded by Conrad Schlumberger and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.