The Chief Executive Officer of Rover Metals (ROVMF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of Rover Metals (ROVMF), Richard Judson Culter, bought shares of ROVMF for $39.42K.

Following this transaction Richard Judson Culter’s holding in the company was increased by 16% to a total of $283.7K. In addition to Richard Judson Culter, 3 other ROVMF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Rover Metals has an average volume of

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $258.7K worth of ROVMF shares and purchased $202.1K worth of ROVMF shares. The insider sentiment on Rover Metals has been negative according to 12 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Rover Metals Corp is a natural resource exploration company. Its properties are Up Town Gold Property and Cabin Lake Property. The Up Town Gold Property is a high-grade Archean lode gold prospect adjoining the Giant Mine in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. The Cabin Lake group of gold exploration properties are located around 110 km northwest of Yellowknife, at the north end of Russell Lake, and approximately 60 km southeast of Fortune Minerals Nicho project and close to the new Tlicho All-Season Road. The Cabin Lake group of properties consist of three areas namely Cabin Lake, Camp Lake, and Slemon Lake.