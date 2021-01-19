The Chief Executive Officer of Ridgestone Mining (RIGMF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of Ridgestone Mining (RIGMF), Jonathan W George, bought shares of RIGMF for $37.5K.

Following this transaction Jonathan W George’s holding in the company was increased by 273% to a total of $107.6K.

Currently, Ridgestone Mining has an average volume of .

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $87K worth of RIGMF shares and purchased $37.5K worth of RIGMF shares.

Ridgestone Mining Inc is a mining company. Principally, it is engaged in the business of exploration of mineral properties in North America. It holds an interest in Cimarron gold property which is located approximately 31 kilometers north of Tonopah in the San Antonio Mountains in Nye county, Nevada, United States of America. The company’s property comprises of more than 12 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 73 hectares of land.