The Chief Executive Officer of Quisitive Technology Solutions (QUISF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of Quisitive Technology Solutions (QUISF), Michael Robert Reinhart, bought shares of QUISF for $3,200.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Quisitive Technology Solutions’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $13.13 million and GAAP net loss of -$5,825,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.08 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.82 million. Currently, Quisitive Technology Solutions has an average volume of 15.26K.

Starting in November 2019, QUISF received 14 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Quisitive Technology Solutions has been positive according to 18 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc is a digital technology consulting company. It is engaged in offering information technology solutions, specializing in blockchain and transformative technologies, strategy and management consulting, agile software development, digital transformation, cloud and data analytics.