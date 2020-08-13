The Chief Executive Officer of Quilter (QUILF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Executive Officer of Quilter (QUILF), Paul Feeney, sold shares of QUILF for $20.39K.

Following Paul Feeney’s last QUILF Sell transaction on April 15, 2020, the stock climbed by 0.5%.

Currently, Quilter has an average volume of . The company has a one-year high of $2.05 and a one-year low of $1.37.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.22, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Quilter has been negative according to 17 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Quilter Plc provides wealth management services. It provides pensions, protection, savings and investments services. The company is headquartered in Southampton, the United Kingdom.