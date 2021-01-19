The Chief Executive Officer of NuLegacy Gold (NULGF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of NuLegacy Gold (NULGF), Albert Matter, sold shares of NULGF for $565.8K.

This is Matter’s first Sell trade following 8 Buy transactions.

Currently, NuLegacy Gold has an average volume of 188.00K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $565.8K worth of NULGF shares and purchased $1.1M worth of NULGF shares. The insider sentiment on NuLegacy Gold has been positive according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission).

NuLegacy Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on Carlin-style gold deposits. The company was founded by Roger C. Steininger on May 19, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.