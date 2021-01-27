The Chief Executive Officer of NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF), Evan Gappelberg, bought shares of NEXCF for $127K.

Following Evan Gappelberg’s last NEXCF Buy transaction on February 27, 2020, the stock climbed by 3.3%. This recent transaction increases Evan Gappelberg’s holding in the company by 3% to a total of $40.7 million.

Based on NexTech AR Solutions’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.66 million and GAAP net loss of -$4,713,088. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.41 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.03 million. Currently, NexTech AR Solutions has an average volume of 411.88K. NEXCF’s market cap is $315 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -24.90.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.71M worth of NEXCF shares and purchased $127K worth of NEXCF shares. The insider sentiment on NexTech AR Solutions has been negative according to 52 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. develops and operates augmented reality advertising platform. The company products and services include ARitize Ecomm Solution, ARitize Retail Showroom, ARitize App, ARitize University, and ARitize Live Casting. NexTech was founded on January 12, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.