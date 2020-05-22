The Chief Executive Officer of NexGen Energy is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chief Executive Officer of NexGen Energy (NXE), Leigh Robert Curyer, exercised options to sell 481,250 NXE shares for a total transaction value of $962.8K.

In addition to Leigh Robert Curyer, 3 other NXE executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, NexGen Energy has an average volume of 410.35K. The company has a one-year high of $1.78 and a one-year low of $0.50.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, and IsoEnergy. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.