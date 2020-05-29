The Chief Executive Officer of Nerds On Site (NOSUF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of Nerds On Site (NOSUF), Charles Donald Regan, bought shares of NOSUF for $2,370.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Nerds On Site’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending February 29, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.73 million and GAAP net loss of -$206,947. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.38 million and had a GAAP net loss of $770K. Currently, Nerds On Site has an average volume of .

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Nerds On Site Inc provides mobile information technology (IT) support for small to medium-sized enterprises. Its services include computer set up, network installation, tailored software services, and IT support. The company offers business solutions and residential services. The corporation oversees and retains a network of technically proficient and specially trained independent IT consultants (Consultants) to help clients by providing on-site, effective, consistent, and customized IT solutions. Its revenue is principally derived from service fees charged for consulting services performed by the consultants and sale of off-the-shelf software, hardware and related support.