The Chief Executive Officer of Nerds On Site (NOSUF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of Nerds On Site (NOSUF), Charles Donald Regan, bought shares of NOSUF for $4,435.

Currently, Nerds On Site has an average volume of .

The insider sentiment on Nerds On Site has been positive according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Nerds On Site Inc provides mobile information technology (IT) support for small to medium-sized enterprises. Its services include computer set up, network installation, tailored software services, and IT support. The company offers business solutions and residential services. The corporation oversees and retains a network of technically proficient and specially trained independent IT consultants (Consultants) to help clients by providing on-site, effective, consistent, and customized IT solutions. Its revenue is principally derived from service fees charged for consulting services performed by the consultants and sale of off-the-shelf software, hardware and related support.