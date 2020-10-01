The Chief Executive Officer of Melcor Developments (MODVF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of Melcor Developments (MODVF), Darin Anthony Rayburn, bought shares of MODVF for $3,866.

In addition to Darin Anthony Rayburn, 6 other MODVF executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following this transaction Darin Anthony Rayburn’s holding in the company was increased by 1% to a total of $198.7K.

MODVF’s market cap is $157 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 6.60. Currently, Melcor Developments has an average volume of .

The insider sentiment on Melcor Developments has been positive according to 23 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Melcor Developments Ltd is a real estate development and asset management company. It develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers and golf courses. The company’s divisions include Community Development, which is engaged in acquiring raw land and planning residential communities and commercial developments; Property Development, which is engaged in project managing development, leasing and construction of commercial properties; Investment Properties, which operates a portfolio of commercial and residential properties, focused on property improvements and capital appreciation; the REIT, which is engaged in acquiring and owning leasable office, retail, industrial and residential sites.