The Chief Executive Officer of Lomiko Metals (LMRMF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of Lomiko Metals (LMRMF), Amrit Paul Singh Gill, sold shares of LMRMF for $78.75K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Lomiko Metals has an average volume of 911.84K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $78.75K worth of LMRMF shares and purchased $150K worth of LMRMF shares.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Lomiko Metals, Inc. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of minerals for the new green economy. The company also engages in the manufacturing and selling of power supply products. It includes the La Loutre, Lac Des Iles, Quatre Milles Graphite Properties and the Vines Lake property. Lomiko Metals was founded on July 3, 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.