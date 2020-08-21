The Chief Executive Officer of Golden Cariboo Resources (GCCFF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Executive Officer of Golden Cariboo Resources (GCCFF), Thomas John Kennedy, bought shares of GCCFF for $36K.

This is Kennedy’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on BBKCF back in August 2019 In addition to Thomas John Kennedy, 2 other GCCFF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Golden Cariboo Resources has an average volume of .

Thomas John Kennedy’s trades have generated a -11.6% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. operates as an exploration and development mineral resource company, which focuses on the identification and acquisition of mineral exploration projects. It holds interest in Bogside Riverside Bogside, Claw Lake, Cook Lake, Dionne, Perestroika, Princess Annie Prospect, North Contact, Riviere d’Alembert and Salve Lake projects. The company was founded on September 23, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.