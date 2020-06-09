The Chief Executive Officer of Goldcliff Resource (GCFFF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of Goldcliff Resource (GCFFF), George Walter Sanders, bought shares of GCFFF for $1,700.

This is Sanders’ first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:BTT back in November 2019

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Goldcliff Resource has an average volume of 850.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Goldcliff Resource Corp. operates as a mine development company, which engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of mineral properties. It holds interest in the projects Panorama Ridge Gold, Ainsworth Silver, and Pine Grove. The company was founded by Leonard William Saleken in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.