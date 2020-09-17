The Chief Executive Officer of Fireweed Zinc (FWEDF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of Fireweed Zinc (FWEDF), Brandon Macdonald, bought shares of FWEDF for $3,150.

Following this transaction Brandon Macdonald’s holding in the company was increased by 1% to a total of $613.3K. In addition to Brandon Macdonald, one other FWEDF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $0.78 and a one-year low of $0.21.

The insider sentiment on Fireweed Zinc has been positive according to 10 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Fireweed Zinc Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company and is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral assets. Currently the company has one project, the Tom Jason zinc-lead-silver property in Yukon.