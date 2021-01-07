The Chief Executive Officer of Exro Technologies (EXROF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Executive Officer of Exro Technologies (EXROF), Sue Ozdemir, sold shares of EXROF for $833.2K.

Following Sue Ozdemir’s last EXROF Sell transaction on October 22, 2019, the stock climbed by 3.0%. In addition to Sue Ozdemir, 2 other EXROF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, Exro Technologies has an average volume of 574.80K. EXROF’s market cap is $376 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -46.30. The company has a one-year high of $3.93 and a one-year low of $0.15.

Exro Technologies, Inc. engages in the production of electronics for electric motors, batteries and generators. It focuses on developing and commercializing dynamic power management technology and system architecture for rotating electrical machines worldwide. The company was founded by Jonathan Ritchey on February 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.