The Chief Executive Officer of Experion Holdings (EXPFF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of Experion Holdings (EXPFF), Jarrett Malnarich, bought shares of EXPFF for $8,700.

This recent transaction increases Jarrett Malnarich’s holding in the company by 159% to a total of $10.59K. This is Malnarich’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on RSSFF back in December 2017

Based on Experion Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending May 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.44 million and GAAP net loss of -$278,301. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $771.9K and had a GAAP net loss of $1.46 million. Currently, Experion Holdings has an average volume of .

Experion Holdings Ltd. produces medical cannabis products. It is proceeding to meet the health Canada requirements to amend its current license to include a license to sell. The company was founded in August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.