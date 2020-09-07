The Chief Executive Officer of Elixxer (ELIXF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of Elixxer (ELIXF), Mazen Haddad, bought shares of ELIXF for $10K.

Following this transaction Mazen Haddad’s holding in the company was increased by 7% to a total of $225.5K. This is Haddad’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:RGX back in April 2019

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Elixxer’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $0 and GAAP net loss of -$2,712,367. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $-114,097 and had a GAAP net loss of $1.46 million.

The insider sentiment on Elixxer has been positive according to 20 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Mazen Haddad’s trades have generated a 28.6% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Elixxer Ltd is a Canada based company engaged in growing and producing medical-grade cannabis. It focuses on making investments in Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics, Pharma and Cultivation & Extraction sectors.