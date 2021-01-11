The Chief Executive Officer of DMG Blockchain Solutions is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chief Executive Officer of DMG Blockchain Solutions (DMGGF), Daniel Reitzik, exercised options to sell 161,300 DMGGF shares for a total transaction value of $216.1K.

This is Reitzik’s first Sell trade following 5 Buy transactions. Following Daniel Reitzik’s last DMGGF Sell transaction on September 17, 2019, the stock climbed by 1.7%.

The company has a one-year high of $1.98 and a one-year low of $0.03. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 14.11.

DMG Blockchain Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of cryptocurrency and blockchain solutions. It manages, operates and develops end-to-end digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. The company was founded on April 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.