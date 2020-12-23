The Chief Executive Officer of Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF), Iv John William (John) Arbuthnot, bought shares of VRNDF for $82.5K.

Following this transaction Iv John William (John) Arbuthnot’s holding in the company was increased by 1% to a total of $7.13 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Delta 9 Cannabis’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $13.13 million and GAAP net loss of -$5,845,766. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.66 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.44 million. Currently, Delta 9 Cannabis has an average volume of 32.08K. VRNDF’s market cap is $38.13 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -14.60.

The insider sentiment on Delta 9 Cannabis has been negative according to 11 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Iv John William (John) Arbuthnot’s trades have generated a 0.3% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Delta 9 Cannabis, Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company, which engages in the production of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include kami mist, brooklyn sunrise, sesi star, and oil and sprays. The company was founded by John William Arbuthnot III and John William Arbuthnot IV in 2012 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.