The Chief Executive Officer of Corvus Gold is Exercising Options

On October 17 it was reported that the Chief Executive Officer of Corvus Gold (KOR), Jeffrey A Pontius, exercised options to sell 265,000 KOR shares for a total transaction value of $898.5K.

In addition to Jeffrey A Pontius, 7 other KOR executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Jeffrey A Pontius’ last KOR Sell transaction on November 20, 2018, the stock climbed by 0.7%.

Currently, Corvus Gold has an average volume of 170.96K. The company has a one-year high of $3.29 and a one-year low of $0.72. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 28.56.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.95M worth of KOR shares and purchased $230.8K worth of KOR shares. The insider sentiment on Corvus Gold has been negative according to 18 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Jeffrey A Pontius' trades have generated a 43.6% average return based on past transactions.

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.