The Chief Executive Officer of Columbia Care (CCHWF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of Columbia Care (CCHWF), Nicholas Keane Vita, sold shares of CCHWF for $3,486.

In addition to Nicholas Keane Vita, 2 other CCHWF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Columbia Care’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $28.41 million and GAAP net loss of -$24,134,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $19.3 million and had a GAAP net loss of $33.64 million. Currently, Columbia Care has an average volume of 37.24K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.34, reflecting a -48.8% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy CCHWF with a $13.00 price target.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $4.85M worth of CCHWF shares and purchased $3,219 worth of CCHWF shares. The insider sentiment on Columbia Care has been negative according to 44 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Columbia Care, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture and provision of medical cannabis products and services. It distributes its products under the EleCeed, TheraCeed, and ClaraCeed brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Vita and Michael Abbott in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.