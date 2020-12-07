The Chief Executive Officer of Centamin (CELTF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of Centamin (CELTF), Martin Horgan, bought shares of CELTF for $19.99K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Centamin has an average volume of 44.50K. The company has a one-year high of $3.07 and a one-year low of $1.07.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.74, reflecting a -96.4% downside. Four different firms, including RBC Capital and Berenberg Bank, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.