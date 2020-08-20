The Chief Executive Officer of Cannabis Growth Opportunity (CWWBF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chief Executive Officer of Cannabis Growth Opportunity (CWWBF), Sean Kenneth Conacher, bought shares of CWWBF for $3,450.

Following this transaction Sean Kenneth Conacher’s holding in the company was increased by 11% to a total of $25.9K.

The company has a one-year high of $1.33 and a one-year low of $0.12.

Cannabis Growth Opportunity Corp is an investment company. Its objectives are to provide shareholders long-term total return through capital appreciation by investing in an actively managed portfolio of securities of public and private companies operating in, or that derive a significant portion of their revenue or earnings from, products or services related to the cannabis industry.