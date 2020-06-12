The Chief Executive Officer of Brookfield Asset Mng (BAM) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chief Executive Officer of Brookfield Asset Mng (BAM), J Bruce Flatt, bought shares of BAM for $7.26M.

In addition to J Bruce Flatt, 4 other BAM executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This is Flatt’s first Buy trade following 3 Sell transactions.

Based on Brookfield Asset Mng’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $16.59 billion and GAAP net loss of -$293,000,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $15.21 billion and had a net profit of $615 million. The company has a one-year high of $45.61 and a one-year low of $21.57.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.10, reflecting a -13.6% downside. Four different firms, including Canaccord Genuity and RBC Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $328.6K worth of BAM shares and purchased $16.77M worth of BAM shares. The insider sentiment on Brookfield Asset Mng has been neutral according to 83 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of assets of its shareholder and clients with a focus on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities. The Asset Management segment includes managing the listed partnerships of the company, private funds and public securities on behalf of its investors and the company. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the ownership, operation and development of core office, core retail, opportunistic and other properties. The Renewable Power segment encompasses the ownership, operation and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, storage and other power generating facilities. The Infrastructure segment consists of the ownership, operation and development of utilities, transport, energy, communications and sustainable resource assets. The Private Equity segment refers to the broad range of industries, and is mostly focused on construction, other business services, energy, and industrial operations. The Residential Development segment represents homebuilding, condominium development and land development. The Corporate Activities segment handles investment of cash and financial assets, as well as the management of the corporate capitalization of the company, including corporate borrowings and preferred equity. The company was founded on August 1, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.