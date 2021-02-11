The Chief Executive Officer of Brewin Dolphin is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chief Executive Officer of Brewin Dolphin (BDNHF), Robin Beer, exercised options to sell 13,231 BDNHF shares for a total transaction value of $39.56K.

This recent transaction decreases Robin Beer’s holding in the company by 29% to a total of $190.2K. This is Beer’s first Sell trade following 3 Buy transactions.

Currently, Brewin Dolphin has an average volume of . The company has a one-year high of $4.17 and a one-year low of $2.56.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.02, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Brewin Dolphin has been neutral according to 24 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Robin Beer's trades have generated a -11.9% average return based on past transactions.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc is an independently-owned wealth company. It provides financial planning and investment management services. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.